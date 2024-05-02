Domestic violence funding welcomed

A Sutherland Shire domestic violence support service has welcomed new Federal Government funding, but states that the much-needed intervention is only the beginning.
The Family Co, based at Jannali, provides domestic and family violence services across the shire, Bayside and Georges River police area commands, helping victims with crisis, court and therapy.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced an injection of $925.2 million across five years to permanently establish the Leaving Violence Program, providing those escaping violence with access to up to $5000 support, extra referral services, risk assessments and safety planning.
Shire domestic violence support workers say although it's a good start, there needs to be more detail on case management support and crisis assistance, ensuring funding does not increase demand on already stretched resources.
The Family Co Chief Executive Officer Ashleigh Daines, said the money would help get women and children out of dangerous situations.
"Men's violence against women is not a tragedy, it's a travesty," Ms Daines said. "So far this year, 27 women have died at the hands of men in Australia. Last year, there were 583 incidents of domestic violence related assaults in Sutherland according to the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research. And so far this year, our local service providing help in just three council areas has received about 1600 referrals for domestic and family violence support."
She said The Family Co was calling on the NSW Government to step up further, particularly in funding shelters, counselling services and front-line crisis support.
"We also need more funding for prevention and early intervention services - to stop the violence from occurring in the first place," she said. "We note the calls from Domestic Violence NSW - the peak group representing 150 organisations - for at least another $80 million for DV services in this year's State Budget, and we support that. We also support No to Violence's call for more than $42 million over five years to fund Men's Behavioural Change and other case management and diversionary programs.
"Last election, NSW Labor committed to longer-term funding for social services and more focus on driving domestic violence rates down, and now we need to see that translate to action."
The NSW Government has launched an advertising campaign to raise public awareness and understanding of coercive control. The Crimes Legislation Amendment (Coercive Control) Act 2022 will criminalise coercive control in current or former intimate partner relationships in NSW starting from July 1. If found guilty, perpetrators can face up to a maximum of seven years in prison. A new online ad campaign challenging misogynistic stereotypes perpetuated on the internet will also be rolled out from mid-June until May 2025.
Sutherland Shire single mother Kerrie, whose name has been changed to protect her privacy, lived in fear after experiencing violence at the hands of her former partner, who had breached an AVO. "He was also given an Intensive Corrections Order," she said. "From what I know, he never attended any of the drug and alcohol programs, or never did his community service hours. He was allowed to leave he country and travel for a holiday. I spent two years watching over my shoulder, afraid while he was not imprisoned.
"All the police officers did was make phone calls one or two months to see if he was complying. More needs to be done. I believe the system failed us both. There needs to be open criminal records for abusers so other women and men know what they are getting themselves into and can avoid abusers."
Starting May 24, The Family Co is hosting a community session for Sutherland Shire residents who are victims of domestic and family violence. Pathway of Change: Domestic Violence Support Group provides a safe and nurturing space for women to understand the complexity of domestic and family violence and reduce the social isolation of their experience and supports women to develop strategies for healing.
The five week program covers the prevalence of domestic violence, why it exists, patterns of abuse, power and control, reducing shame about experiences, developing resilience in children, and planning to keep safe and self-care.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; Men's Referral Service 1300 776 491; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800-RESPECT 1800 737 732; National Elder Abuse 1800 ELDERHelp (1800 353 374)
