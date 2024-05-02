St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Domestic violence funding welcomed

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated May 2 2024 - 2:34pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ashleigh Daines, Chief Executive of The Family Co, a Sutherland Shire domestic violence support service, welcomes Federal Government funding but says there is more work to do. Picture by Chris Lane
Ashleigh Daines, Chief Executive of The Family Co, a Sutherland Shire domestic violence support service, welcomes Federal Government funding but says there is more work to do. Picture by Chris Lane

A Sutherland Shire domestic violence support service has welcomed new Federal Government funding, but states that the much-needed intervention is only the beginning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.