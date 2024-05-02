Domestic violence funding welcomed

Sutherland Shire single mother Kerrie, whose name has been changed to protect her privacy, lived in fear after experiencing violence at the hands of her former partner, who had breached an AVO. "He was also given an Intensive Corrections Order," she said. "From what I know, he never attended any of the drug and alcohol programs, or never did his community service hours. He was allowed to leave he country and travel for a holiday. I spent two years watching over my shoulder, afraid while he was not imprisoned.

