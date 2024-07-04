St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
sport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Surfers learn first aid

John Veage
By John Veage
July 4 2024 - 1:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Gosby and other members of Cronulla's boardriding clubs learn CPR in the Surfing NSW first aid course at Cronulla RSL. Picture John Veage
Grace Gosby and other members of Cronulla's boardriding clubs learn CPR in the Surfing NSW first aid course at Cronulla RSL. Picture John Veage

Surfing Sutherland Shire has successfully run a free surfers first aid course at Cronulla RSL for the local Bate Bay Boardriders Clubs.

Create a free account to read this article

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.