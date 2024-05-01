St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Mad Max back at Kurnell as Furiosa premieres in Sydney

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated May 1 2024 - 8:17pm, first published 8:00pm
The movie Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which was partly filmed behind Boat Harbour on the Kurnell peninsula, premieres in Sydney on Thursday.

