Mad Max back at Kurnell as Furiosa premieres in Sydney

The movie Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which was partly filmed behind Boat Harbour on the Kurnell peninsula, premieres in Sydney on Thursday.
While the world premiere will be at the Cannes Film Festival later this month, Sydney is getting a sneak peek. The movie will be in cinemas from May 25.
Shooting locations for the fifth movie in the franchise, which reportedly had a budget of $400 million, included Broken Hill, Kurnell and Hay in the Riverina.
The scenes at Kurnell were shot over several months amid strict security in late 2022.
Leader chief photographer John Veage captured the first photos of the set with a long lens from outside the location.
The Kurnell sandhills featured in Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, the third movie in the post-Apocalyptic series, in 1985.
In Beyond Thunderdome, Max (Mel Gibson), suffering from exposure and near death, was saved by children who survived the crash of a 747 aircraft in the desert.
Furiosa is a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road and stars Anya Taylor-Joy, from The Queen's Gambit, playing a younger version of the renegade warrior Furiosa before she teamed up with Mad Max.
The cast includes Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who appeared in Aquaman and The Trial of the Chicago 7.
Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced in 2021 Furiosa would be made in NSW and would be the largest ever filmed in the state, adding at least $350 million to the state's economy and creating 850 jobs.
A development application (DA) for the Kurnell location, which was lodged with Sutherland Shire Council said, "The existing site is currently used as a quarry, well separated from Greenhills Beach and Kurnell residential land uses.
"The portion of the site to be used under this development application is understood to have been filled with clean fill, well separated from the ocean and any significant vegetation."
