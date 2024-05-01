Driver allegedly left scene after two-vehicle crash at Bexley overnight

Two men have been taken to hospital with minor injuries following a two-vehicle crash at Bexley overnight.
A police statement said, about 12.50am today (Thursday), emergency services were called to Stoney Creek Road, Bexley, following reports of a two-vehicle crash.
"On arrival, officers attached to St George Police Area Command were told the driver of a black Volkswagen had left the scene," the statement said.
"The other driver - a 55-year-old man - was subjected to a roadside breath test which returned a negative result. He was taken to St. George Hospital with minor hip and leg injuries.
"The driver of the other vehicle, a 44-year-old man, was located and arrested a short time later. He was taken to St. George Hospital with lower leg and pelvic injuries.
"As inquiries continue, anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
