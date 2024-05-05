Sports grants given

Sporting groups in the St George and Sutherland Shire have shared in $4.4 million in NSW Government funding following the awarding of grants in the Local Sport Grant Program.
Sarah Kaine, Labor spokesperson for Cronulla, Miranda and Oatley congratulated the recipients.
"It is fantastic to see such a variety of sporting groups in Cronulla, Miranda and Oatley receiving funding under this program.
"This funding will help our local sporting groups and their army of volunteers to provide more opportunities for people of all ages and abilities to enjoy the benefits of sport and active recreation," she said
The program provides up to up to $20,000 to individual clubs and associations with $50,000 available in each electorate to increase participation in community sport with 579 projects awarded funding in this year's program.
Seventeen projects were awarded funding across the Cronulla, Miranda and Oatley Electorates for new equipment, programs and facilities.
Some projects to receive funding included Cronulla's Sandshoes Boardriders Club who received $18,000 to upgrade contest equipment, promotional materials and build a website to boost their community presence and participation.
In Miranda, the strong Sutherland District Hockey Club received $16,689 for a Field Sweeper for their synthetic ground at Sylvania.
Sutherland currently sits on top of the Premier League 2024 PL1-The Markham Cup competition with four wins from their four games played this season.
In Oatley, Connells Point Rovers FC received $15,000 to facilitate a female only skill program to promote the participation of women and the Football St George Association received funds for their Junior Girls Representative Program -Team Gear and Equipment.
Minister for Sport and Kogarah MP Steve Kamper said the Local Sport Grant Program provides vital funds for community sport.
"This year we have doubled the funding for individual projects, meaning grassroots community sports clubs and associations can provide more programs and equipment to support their participants.
"With the critical role sport plays in keeping people healthy, active and socially connected, this funding is vital to community health, wellbeing and sense of identity," he said
