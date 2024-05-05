St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Sports grants given

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated May 6 2024 - 2:30pm, first published 9:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sutherland sits on top of the Premier League 2024 PL1-The Markham Cup competition with four wins from four games played this season. Picture John Veage
Sutherland sits on top of the Premier League 2024 PL1-The Markham Cup competition with four wins from four games played this season. Picture John Veage

Sporting groups in the St George and Sutherland Shire have shared in $4.4 million in NSW Government funding following the awarding of grants in the Local Sport Grant Program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.