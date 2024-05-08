Community-based bank branch opens in Sutherland

Community-based Australian Mutual Bank has opened a new branch in Sutherland where it has a long history.
The bank was formed as a result of a 2019 merger between Sydney Credit Union and Endeavour Mutual Bank.
Sydney Credit Union was formed in 1963 to provide employees of the City of Sydney Council with an alternative to banks and pay day lenders,, and a branch was opened in the Sutherland Shire Council chambers.
The new Australian Mutual Bank branch is located at Suite 44 / 61-65 Glencoe Street, Sutherland (accessible via Stapleton Avenue).
Mark Vespa, chief member experience officer of Australian Mutual Bank, said the bank "welcomes all individuals from Sutherland and beyond looking for an alternative in banking".
"Since its inception, Australian Mutual Bank has provided tailored financial solutions and personalised service to its members," he said.
"With the opening of this new branch, Australian Mutual Bank reaffirms its dedication to serving the needs of the community and building on this rich history.
"As a mutual bank, our members are at the forefront of everything we do. We are extremely proud of our commitment to retain a branch in the Sutherland area that will continue to provide personalised service to our members."
Mr Vespa said the branch offered a full suite of banking services, including savings accounts, home loans, personal loans and a range of other complementary financial products.
"In designing the new branch, Australian Mutual Bank has focused on ensuring inclusivity, with features like hearing loops for hearing impaired members, seated teller areas, and wheelchair accessibility throughout the branch," he said.
"As part of its renewed commitment to the area, Australian Mutual Bank will continue to actively engage with the local community around each branch and continue to support causes that resonate with our goal of being the ethical alternative in banking.
"These include local initiatives for disadvantaged children and youth, and poverty alleviation initiatives abroad.
"By investing in these areas, Australian Mutual Bank reinforces its brand promise to put people before profit and to act as a force for good in the world."
