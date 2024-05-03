Ready, set, go: active kids are healthy kids

The rain may have put a soggy spanner in the works for a practice stroll ahead of National Walk Safely to School Day, but it did little to dampen spirits in the lead-up to the event.
Long-time supporter of the campaign that raises awareness of road and pedestrian safety around schools, Sutherland Shire dual Olympian Peter Hadfield is again fronting the Grays Point Public School event.
His two granddaughters, Evie, 9, and Lola, 5, are pupils from the school, and are participating in the upcoming walk.
"I'm delighted to be an ambassador," Mr Hadfield said. "Fitness and well-being have always been an integral part of my life. Regular exercise for school kids and their parents provides significant benefits and I would encourage as many families and school students as possible to not only participate in the Walk Safely to School Day but to continue to exercise on a regular basis," he continued.
Primary school children across Australia will make steps towards a healthier future by participating in the event, which marks 25 years in 2024, on May 10.
Championed by the Pedestrian Council Australia, the initiative aims to raise awareness of the health, road safety, transport and environmental benefits that regular walking, or alternative active transport (especially to and from school) can provide for the long term well-being of children.
It also encourages positive environmental action, better use of public transport with reduced car-dependency and encourages parents and carers to walk more, reducing dangerous traffic congestion around schools.
Until they are 10 years of age, children should hold an adult's hand while crossing a road. It is also recommended that children have at least one hour of physical activity each day.
Schools are encouraged to promote healthy eating by hosting a breakfast for the event.
