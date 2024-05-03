St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Schools

Ready, set, go: active kids are healthy kids

EK
By Eva Kolimar
May 3 2024 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Long-time supporter of National Walk Safely to School Day and Olympian Peter Hadfield with his granddaughters Evie, 9, and Lola, 5, ahead of the event. Picture by John Veage
Long-time supporter of National Walk Safely to School Day and Olympian Peter Hadfield with his granddaughters Evie, 9, and Lola, 5, ahead of the event. Picture by John Veage

The rain may have put a soggy spanner in the works for a practice stroll ahead of National Walk Safely to School Day, but it did little to dampen spirits in the lead-up to the event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.