St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Man and 16-year-old boy charged with theft of Lexus and SUV at Sandringham

May 2 2024 - 4:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man and 16-year-old boy charged with theft of Lexus and SUV at Sandringham
Man and 16-year-old boy charged with theft of Lexus and SUV at Sandringham

Three adults and one teen have been charged following an investigation into the alleged luxury vehicle theft in the greater Sydney area under Strike Force Sweetenham.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.