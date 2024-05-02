Man and 16-year-old boy charged with theft of Lexus and SUV at Sandringham

Three adults and one teen have been charged following an investigation into the alleged luxury vehicle theft in the greater Sydney area under Strike Force Sweetenham.
Police will allege in court an 18-year-old man and a 16-year old boy were involved in a break and enter in Sandringham in the early hours of Saturday, April 27 where the Lexus and a Volkswagen SUV were stolen.
Police attended a residence on White Street, Lilyfield about 11am yesterday (Wednesday, May), following reports of an alleged break and enter.
On arrival, officers attached to Inner West Police Area Command found an 18-year-old man, two women aged 18 and 19, and a 16-year-old boy allegedly inside the property.
They were arrested and taken to Newtown Police Station where they were charged.
The 18-year-old man was charged with nine offences
. Aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence break and steal (two counts)
. Be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner (two counts)
. Larceny (two counts)
. Enter inclosed land not prescribed premise without lawful excuse trespass (two counts)
. Aggravated break and enter dwelling in company intend to steal
The 16-year-old boy was charged by virtue of an outstanding warrant as well as seven offences
. Aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence break enter and steal (two counts)
. Be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner break enter and steal (two counts)
. Enter inclosed land not prescribed premises without lawful excuse trespass (two counts)
. Aggravated break and enter dwelling in company intend steal break enter intent steal
The 18-year-old female was charged with two offences
. Enter inclosed land not prescribed premises without lawful excuse trespass
. Be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner
The 19-year-old woman was charged with enter inclosed land not prescribed premises without lawful excuse.
Police will allege in court the 18-year-old man and boy were involved in a break and enter in Sandringham on April 27 where the Lexus and a Volkswagen SUV were stolen.
Police will further allege they entered a home in Putney and stole a Porsche SUV and afterwards attempted to break into other homes and cars in the same area.
The two 18-year-olds were refused bail to appear before Newtown Local Court today (Thursday 2 May 2024)
The juvenile will appear in a children's court today.
The 19-year-old woman was granted bail to appear before Newtown Local Court on Monday, July 1, 2024.
Strike Force Sweetenham is a metropolitan region investigation into the theft of high-performance and luxury vehicles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.