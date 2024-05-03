They've achieved, now they're up for awards

Three young people from St George and Sutherland Shire who have given back to their communities, have been recognised at state level for their selfless contributions.
Kirrawee's Darian Brooker, Hurstville's Daniel Su and Maddie Graham who is also from St George, are up for the 2024 NSW/ACT Young Achiever of the Year Awards.
The awards celebrate the efforts young people have made in their communities, and each of them has proven their deserving nomination in different ways.
Mrs Brooker is a finalist for the Spirit Super Connecting Communities Award. Committed to bridging educational disparities, she went from foster care to founding We, Future Leaders, an initiative that aims to empower one million young people by 2041. Through free tutoring and advocacy, Mrs Brooker has positively affected 350 students, employed 35 staff and has collaborated with government and community organisations.
She is also an advocate for mental health, domestic violence prevention, and juvenile justice reform. Her personal story reflects her commitment to social change. Despite challenges, including homelessness, her determination remains unwavering. With an upcoming TEDx talk and music album release, she continues to foster hope and opportunity for Australia's future generations.
Daniel is a finalist for the Freemasons of NSW/ACT Community Service Award. A passionate community leader, Daniel is the Founder of Help Elevate Youth (HEY), a youth-led organisation that provides support and basic living necessities to homeless people.
At HEY, he leads 25 volunteers in fundraising more than $1000, having distributed more than 60 care packages to homeless communities.
Daniel was also Chairman of the Sydney Boys Community Services Committee, having organised 15 successful fundraising events and raising $40,000 in 2023.
His commitment to social impact earned him the Georges River Council 2024 Australia Day Young Citizen of the Year Award. Daniel is uplifting others and fostering engagement through altruism.
Maddie is also a finalist in the Spirit Super Connecting Communities Award. Creating change one conversation at a time. the psychology student who is studying Public Health at the University of Wollongong, is learning about prevention for emerging public health issues.
She is part of a start-up program with iAccelerate on a full scholarship, to develop a modern community engagement platform called Changing the Conversation. This organisation is focused on engaging people to talk about the things that matter to them by bringing together media, education and engagement. By addressing societal challenges and creating conversations that matter, Changing the Conversation creates an opportunity to see change in the community.
Maddie's involvement reflects her commitment to shaping healthier communities, where individuals can develop personal skills to make better decisions to tackle pressing issues.
Winners are announced on May 24.
