St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Schools

School's NASA trip inspires STEM students

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated May 3 2024 - 12:40pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures supplied

There's learning about physics from a textbook, then there's meeting astronauts and trying a flight simulator. It was clear which of these the students of Sydney Technical High School preferred.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.