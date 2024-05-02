Police appeal over teenage boy last seen at Sylvania

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a teenage boy, who was last seen at Sylvania.
A police statement said Sebastian Miani, 16, was last seen in Sylvania yesterday (Thursday).
"When he was unable to be located, officers from Sutherland Shire Police Area Command were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts," the statement said.
"Police and family hold concerns for Sebastian's welfare.
"Sebastian is described as being of Mediterranean appearance, about 180cm tall, of slim build and with short brown hair.
"He was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, black Adidas pants, and black and blue sneakers.
"He is known to frequent the Sutherland Shire and St George areas.
"Anyone who may have seen Sebastian is urged to contact nearest police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
