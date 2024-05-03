A heartwarming gesture for a best friend

A pair of best friends from Yowie Bay Public School share a special relationship like no other.
On May 8, World Ovarian Cancer Day, Chloe McKenzie-Matterson, a Year 6 pupil, will shave her hair off in honour of her friend, Tirion Wilkinson, who is battling stage 4 ovarian cancer.
Chloe's mother Lauren said she was proud of her daughter. "She's a very kind soul. They have been friends since Year 1," she said. "Tirion was her first friend when we moved to Yowie Bay. They live three doors up the road. They are really close."
Tirion was diagnosed in mid-2023. Her ovary and fallopian tubes were removed during her third surgery.
"I don't think they know the enormity of it - they know cancer is dangerous, but the first thing Chloe said to me was 'is Tirion going to lose all her hair?'" Lauren said.
"Chloe said 'I'm going shave my hair off.' She has hair down to her bottom."
Chloe said she was inspired by her friend's "remarkable resilience and determination." Despite the challenges of treatment and uncertainty she has faced each day with unwavering bravery and a bright smile," she said. "Tirion has become a symbol of courage and hope."
Incredibly so far, Chloe has raised almost $50,000 for Ovarian Cancer Research Fund.
"She will be a major donor for years to come because it's the biggest donation they've ever had," Lauren said.
"We are very proud of them," Yowie Bay Public School Principal Bronwyn Jeffree said. "They are lovely, humble girls and always have a smile on their face. Then this tragedy happened.
"We were going to do it as an SRC fundraiser and initially they girls were hoping to raise $8000 and then it went up."
The principal also has another connection to the girls' families. She went to school with Lauren and Trinion's mum Virginia. "It's a bizarre coincidence," she said. "We were all in different years, but we are all Peakhurst High alumni and now we are all connected through Yowie Bay."
