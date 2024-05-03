Mark Speakman: The 'long road ahead' on domestic violence

The first Wednesday in May each year is National Domestic Violence Remembrance Day, when we remember the, all too many, lives lost to domestic violence.
Tragedy after tragedy (children, men and especially women) show we still have a long road ahead.
Women's safety was a passion of mine in government, with the chance to hear first-hand from victim-survivors and their families about their lived experiences, and what the government can do to genuinely help.
In an Australian first, the NSW Liberals legislated to criminalise coercive control in intimate partner relationships, a proven red flag for domestic violence homicide. The laws start on 1 July.
We implemented landmark affirmative consent reforms in sexual assault and created five new jury directions to address common rape myths.
We banned people accused of domestic violence from directly questioning victim- survivors in criminal and related court matters.
Victim-survivors in these matters are now entitled to give evidence in less traumatic settings remotely via audio visual links and in a closed court.
We rolled out audio visual link facilities across the state, now in most court and tribunal rooms.
We saw over 80 safe rooms and over 150 remote witness rooms in NSW courthouses to help survivors give their best evidence in court.
We reformed the ADVO system (for example, by doubling the default length from 12 months to two years and explicitly protecting companion animals), created a new non-fatal strangulation offence (non-fatal strangulation being a red flag for later homicide) and created new criminal offences for intimate partner abuse ("revenge pornography").
We allocated $426 million to build and operate around 75 extra women's refuges.
We expanded the Staying Home Leaving Violence program across NSW - to help women stay in their homes with the perpetrator gone, if safe to do so.
Sadly, there's still an enormous amount of unfinished business. Women's safety needs a broad, holistic strategy covering changing cultural attitudes, early intervention, holding perpetrators to account, and protecting and supporting victim-survivors.
That includes immediate commonsense amendments to strengthen the Bail Act.
In government we made electronic monitoring available for convicted offenders; that reduces DV reoffending by 33 per cent; now it's time to roll that out to those on bail on serious DV charges.
We also urge removing the power of registrars to determine bail for serious personal violence charges where bail is opposed - the widespread audio- visual capacity across our courthouses enables magistrates to make orders from centralised locations if necessary.
We'll support any other sensible proposals emerging from the current Bail Act review.
Everyone is entitled to a safe future.
