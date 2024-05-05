Riley Jones in World Series

Engadine's Riley Jones has been selected to wear the green and gold and represent Australia in the U16 National baseball squad in the upcoming U16 2024 World Series in Atlanta Georgia.
In October Riley was selected for the NSW U16 Youth baseball team, earning a spot as a catcher among a squad of 20 players.
In January Riley showcased his skills with the NSW team at the U16 Australian Youth Baseball Championships held at Blacktown.
Over the course of the week, Riley and his team battled against top teams from around the country, where they emerged victorious, clinching the championship title while going undefeated.
NSW rattled off a dominant 6-0 record in the first round and were a perfect 2-0 in the second round.
They trailed Queensland by one in the penultimate inning before coming back to win 7-4 before a gritty 5-1 over WA in the final game.
Baseball Australia has announced that Riley has been chosen to represent Australia in the U16 National Team - this honour will take him to Atlanta, Georgia in September, where he'll compete in an U16 tournament wearing the green and gold.
Riley started baseball at the Yarrawarrah Tigers Junior Baseball Club in NSW at 4 yrs old and has also played in the Cronulla Sutherland Junior Baseball Association's Sydney Cup team who travelled to New York and won the Cooperstown Baseball World Series.
This Australian selection doesn't come without cost and there is a fundraiser to go toward Riley's travel expenditures to the USA.
To help Riley: asf.org.au/projects/riley-jones
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.