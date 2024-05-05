St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
Riley Jones in World Series

John Veage
By John Veage
Updated May 6 2024 - 2:47pm, first published 9:46am
Baseball Australia has announced that Engadine's Riley Jones has been chosen to represent Australia in the U16 National Team to play in the USA.
Engadine's Riley Jones has been selected to wear the green and gold and represent Australia in the U16 National baseball squad in the upcoming U16 2024 World Series in Atlanta Georgia.

John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

