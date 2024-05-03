St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Technology trial: Taren Point 'solar farm' mystery solved

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated May 3 2024 - 6:47pm, first published 6:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Solar power trial at Taren Point. Picture by John Veage
Solar power trial at Taren Point. Picture by John Veage

The mystery of the "solar farm" that sprang up this week next to Taren Point Road, Taren Point has been solved.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.