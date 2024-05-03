Technology trial: Taren Point 'solar farm' mystery solved

The mystery of the "solar farm" that sprang up this week next to Taren Point Road, Taren Point has been solved.
Speculation was rife when work started, with some thinking it might be related to the M6 motorway because it was on the long-preserved road corridor.
But, the reason was less exciting.
"Transport for NSW granted a Permission to Enter request from solar power technology company 5B to carry out trials at this location from Monday 29 April to Friday 3 May," a TfNSW spokesman said.
"We have previously supported similar exercises in relation to renewable energy trials where they do not cause disturbance on Transport for NSW land.
"Transport for NSW also supports the arts, sport, science and other sectors that reach out to us for access and assistance as a way of contributing to local communities and businesses."
