Weekly Wrap: Silver screen moment for Kurnell

Hello readers,
The Sutherland shire is read for its close-up as the latest Mad Max film is set to premiere. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga was partly filmed on a former sand mining site behind Boat Harbour on the Kurnell peninsula. Leader photographer John Veage captured images from the location shoot in late-2022.
Grabbing the attention of foodies has been the new Fior restaurant which has just opened at Gymea. Featuring Italian cuisine with predominantly fresh Australian ingredients, the 120-seat venue fills the space left vacant for more than a year after the closure of Caruso's.
Meanwhile in St George, residents are concerned about fallout from the area's synthetic sporting fields. Georges River Council's three synthetic sporting fields are each topped up by six tonnes of rubber crumb every two to three years, a report has stated.
Finally, a touching story about best friends from Yowie Bay Public School who share a special relationship like no other. On May 8, World Ovarian Cancer Day, Chloe McKenzie-Matterson, a Year 6 pupil, will shave her hair off in honour of her friend, Tirion Wilkinson, who is battling stage 4 ovarian cancer.
Have a good week.
Kind regards,
Damien Madigan, Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.