St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Grants for 11 community sports bodies in Cronulla, Miranda electorates

May 3 2024 - 6:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sandshoes Boardriders tournament. Picture website
Sandshoes Boardriders tournament. Picture website

Eleven community sports organisations in Cronulla and Miranda electorates have received grants from the NSW Local Sport Grants Program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.