Grants for 11 community sports bodies in Cronulla, Miranda electorates

Eleven community sports organisations in Cronulla and Miranda electorates have received grants from the NSW Local Sport Grants Program.
Grants of between $2,000 and $20,000 per project were available, with up to $50,000 available in each of the state's electorates.
The grants were announced by state MPs Mark Speakman and Eleni Petinos.
The projects are:
Cronulla electorate
Miranda electorate
