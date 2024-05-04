$4.3 million Blackshaw Gould Pavilion opens at Hurstville Oval

Georges River Council officially opened the $4.33 million Blackshaw Gould Community Pavilion at Hurstville Oval on Thursday, May 2, named in recognition of the contributions of local sporting legends Les Blackshaw and Nell Gould.
Nell Gould was a trailblazer in women's athletics at a local, state, and international level. She was an athlete, co-founder, and office bearer of the St George District Women's Athletic Club who competed at the 1938 Empire Games, and coached athletes at the 1954 Empire Games and the 1956 Melbourne Olympics.
She maintained close ties with the St George District Women's Athletic Club - of which she was a co-founder - from the 1920s until her passing in 1995 aged 83.
After more sporting achievements and volunteerism, she became an Order of Australia Medal recipient in 1987 for services to sport and the community.
Les Blackshaw is known as 'the father of cricket' in the St George district, serving on the former Hurstville Council, and was the Hurstville Mayor in 1911.
He was also an official with St George District Cricket Club, held the role of club president from 1930-46, and was a supporter of multiple junior sports and recreational clubs in the area.
Located on the south-eastern side of the oval, adjacent to Gordon Street, the new pavilion was supported by $1.175 million from the Australian Government under the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program, a $2.2 million from the NSW Government under the Stronger Communities Fund, and $859,000 from Georges River Council.
Georges River Mayor Sam Elmir and the Member for Barton, Linda Burney unveiled a plaque, joined by Georges River Councillors.
Three generations of Les Blackshaw's family, including his daughter Sue Herron, attended to honour his legacy.
The lower floor of the new pavilion is equipped for all sports use with change rooms and referee quarters, and the upper room for community hire.
The pavilion forms part of the Hurstville Oval and Timothy Reserve Plan of Management and Masterplan.
Additional works to be completed under the masterplan include new lighting at Hurstville Oval, which will allow the oval to be used at all times of the day.
A further $325,000 has been provided to Council under the Australian Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program towards the $675,000 project.
"The new Hurstville Oval pavilion is a winner for our fast-growing community, supporting local jobs and ensuring this 123 year old Oval can better cater for sporting events well into the future," Ms Burney said.
