Beachwatch user-pays changes postponed for 12 months

Updated May 6 2024 - 11:56am, first published 9:51am
Gymea Bay Baths, where water quality has been poor in recent years, is among 15 locations in Sutherland Shire monitored by Beachwatch. Picture: Chris Lane
Sutherland Shire, Bayside, Georges River and other coastal councils have been given a 12-months' extension before the Beachwatch water quality monitoring program becomes user-pays.

