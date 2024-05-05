Beachwatch user-pays changes postponed for 12 months

Sutherland Shire, Bayside, Georges River and other coastal councils have been given a 12-months' extension before the Beachwatch water quality monitoring program becomes user-pays.
Minister for the Environment Penny Sharpe has informed the 14 councils the proposed changes will not go ahead until mid-2025 "following further work on the program design".
Sydney councils were advised in late 2023 they would have to pay for future participation in the Beachwatch program, which has been totally government-funded since 1989. The changes were due to start from July 2024.
Sutherland Shire, Bayside and Georges River councils were among those who objected to the "cost shifting".
Sutherland Shire Council estimated the change would cost it between about $15,000 annually (not including staff wages) for in-house testing to about $60,000 for the current full-service by Beachwatch.
Ms Sharpe said the changes were initiated by the previous coalition government.
"Consultation was supposed to start in late 2022 to give councils 18 months' notice before the decision came into effect in July 2024," she said.
"The consultation was deferred until December 2023.
"Councils have provided feedback on several issues regarding the proposed changes, including that six months' consultation is not sufficient for them to plan for and consider the transition.
"The NSW Government has listened to this feedback and is reinstating the 18-month consultation period, which will now run through to June 2025.
"This will allow for further consultation on changes to the funding model and design of the program."
