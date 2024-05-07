Cronulla tops Sydney rainfall figures on soggy weekend

Cronulla received the most rain in Sydney on a very soggy weekend.
Bureau of Meteorology figures show 69mm of rain fell at Cronulla South in the 24-hours to 9am on Sunday and 51mm in the following 24 hours, totalling 120mm.
Other figures recorded at the bureau's fixed rainfall gauges in southern Sydney for the 48 hours included: Sans Souci, 53mm; Peakhurst, 48mm; Lucas Heights, 48mm; Woronora Dam, 31mm and Darkes Forest, 89mm.
In the 24-hours to 9am today (Tuesday), Darkes Forest received 28mm, the highest in Sydney, followed by 9.5mm at Woronora Dam.
Cloudy skies with varying chances of showers will continue for the rest of the week.
The forecast for next weekend is cloudy with a high chance of rain on Saturday, and similar on Sunday, but with showers instead of rain.
