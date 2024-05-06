Sharks teams take all the points on offer

It was a derby weekend to remember with all three Cronulla teams defeating their St George Illawarra opponents.
The NRL Sharks won 20-10 and in the prelim game the Jersey Flegg Sharks powered home to clinch a 22-16 victory whilst their Newtown brothers defeated St George Illawarra Dragons 26-10 at Henson Park.
After trailing at halftime, the Jersey Flegg Sharks came home late to clinch a 22-16 win over the Dragons.
Cronulla's under-21s went to the break down 10-6 with winger Will Starling bagging a double for St George Illawarra.
Sharks prop Felix Faatili, a standout performer with several rampaging carries, scored the hosts' only try of the first half under the sticks.
With the PointsBet Stadium turf holding up despite heavy rain, the Sharks came out firing in the second half with electric centre Michael Gabrael finding the line in the 36th minute.
Cronulla enjoyed further success as winger Kristian Dixon added his name to the scoresheet and put the home team right on top.
They extended the advantage with a left-edge shift involving halfback Riley Pollard and finished off by Siteni Taukamo in the corner.
While the Dragons reduced the margin to a converted try, the Sharks held on to defeat their sixth-placed opponents.
Cronulla have now notched up three wins, a draw and four losses ahead of a clash with the Sea Eagles away next Sunday.
At Henson Park on Saturday, the Jets collected their third win of the season in the Knock-On Effect NSW Cup, winning 26-10.
The likes of fullback Kade Dykes, Mawene Hiroti and halfback Niwhai Puru were crucial as they looked to topple the sixth-placed Dragons, who were coming off a 19-18 defeat. It was a scrappy affair as the two sides remained scoreless for most of the first half.
The first chance came when Jesse Marschke put a bomb up for his opposing fullback Kade Dykes who was unable to hold it but the Dragons then also fumbled.
Saints finally put some points on the scoreboard in the 36th minute when a tough carry from back rower Dan Russell found winger Savelio Tamale, who blitzed past the Jets' defence to put the ball down.
Newtown bounced back with winger Sam Stonestreet powering over in the corner.
The Jets' found themselves with the lead when they made a break against the run of play courtesy of Billy Burns, the back rower finding Joshua Cook in support who dived over to score.
It was then one way traffic as the Jets scored their third and fourth with Sam Stonestreet diving over for his second try.
