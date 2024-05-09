Letters: 'We live in a good place', council meetings, Skillz4me, mangroves

I would like to express my admiration for the people who took part in the Relay for Life event at Don Lucas Reserve on the weekend.
I am amazed at how committed people were despite the weather.
I saw a quote in the Leader by the father of a teenager, who has had cancer since he was very young, saying how much support his family had been given, and saying "We live in a good place".
Indeed we do.
Tony Murray, Miranda
Re the letter (Leader, May 1) stating that Sutherland Shire Council acknowledge First Nations people at each meeting, but don't pay the same respected to servicemen and women.
Your correspondent seems to be confusing ownership with service.
The acknowledgement at council meetings for the traditional owners of the land has nothing to do with service.
Military service personnel are given one special day in the year which they thoroughly deserve.
If you were to acknowledge their service at every meeting there would be reasonable calls for other service providers such as doctors, police, nurses and teachers to name just a few to also be included.
If your correspondent wonders why First Nations people are acknowledged I'd suggest that 60,000 years of ownership prior to the arrival of white settlers or invaders (take your pick) is a pretty substantial reason.
Trevor Somerville, Illawong
The wonderful team at Papandreas Rajani & Co (Kogarah) alongside Sticky Signz (Caringbah) were able to provide Skillz4me Centre for Disabilities with signwriting on their first ever van.
This van is used to transport local children with disabilities to and from the centre.
A wonderful collaboration of two local businesses helping a local not for profit charity that assists so many Sutherland Shire Families.
Now, Skillz4me is setting their sights even further, with fundraising commencing on their first wheelchair-accessible van that will seat 12 individuals at a time who will be able to finally access our wonderful community.
Rachel Savage, 2229
It is distressing to read that the mangroves around Woolooware Bay may be under threat.
Mangroves are an essential to keeping the bay healthy and an important place for fish to breed, also stabilising the foreshore.
I understand boat owners wanting to launch their boats without the inconvenience of having to wait in line at a boat ramp but please not at the loss of mangroves and the cost to our environment.
Nona Putral, Caringbah
As the building of a boarding house at 465 President Avenue, Kirrawee reaches its completion, Dallad are pulling up the temporary concrete building zone.
They have a full safety team in operation but, to my great pleasure, they have assisted temporary pedestrian passage by laying a strip of red carpet on the rough crossing. What class!
Gerry Scales, Sutherland
Friends of Oatley greatly appreciate Georges River Council's continued efforts, lead by Cr Mahoney, to protect the Aboriginal, European and natural assets which have been identified at Glenlee.
With the property having changed hands, Glenlee could now be considered as being under threat, so we now call for Penny Sharpe, as the responsible NSW minister to fulfil her 2023 election promise and ensure that the estate and these irreplaceable items are safeguarded into the future. We encourage residents to write to Ms Sharpe at office@sharpe.minister.nsw.gov.au
Melina Amerasinghe, Friends of Oatley
