St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Letters: 'We live in a good place', council meetings, Skillz4me, mangroves

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
May 9 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Relay for Life begins on Saturday morning in Don Lucas Reserve, Wanda, with threatening rain clouds above. Picture by John Veage
Relay for Life begins on Saturday morning in Don Lucas Reserve, Wanda, with threatening rain clouds above. Picture by John Veage

Letters to the Editor

I would like to express my admiration for the people who took part in the Relay for Life event at Don Lucas Reserve on the weekend.

Create a free account to read this article

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.