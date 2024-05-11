Letter: 'Absurd' empty buses situation at Lilli Pilli continues

Whom do we need to contact to put a stop to the government buses that continue to come down Lilli Pilli Point Road?
The bus is empty driving down and empty driving away.
Who is the bright spark that continues this waste of so called service?
Talk about the environment and emissions! Put an end to this waste of funds that can be used in more productive ways.
Resident, Sutherland Shire
LEADER NOTE: A Leader report in March 2021 told of efforts by a Lilli Pilli resident to have the number of buses on the service reduced. He said the situation was "absurd" and impacted residents at the end of the road where the buses do a three-point turn, sometimes knocking over garbage bins and damaging lawns.
We contacted the resident again and asked what had been the result of his advocacy.
He replied, "In two words, 'no effect'. We have advised Mark Speakman, paid for a sound study, advised and collected information about the number of buses, involved the North Cronulla Residents Association, attended two bus task force meetings. We even received a letter confirming only 50 people use the 977 bus route and yet 44 buses continue. I arranged a petition as well and this also fell on deaf ears."
