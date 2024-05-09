Last chance to see this dazzling show at Rockdale

Rockdale Musical Society's production of 9 to 5: The Musical is having its final two shows on May 10 and 11.
Adapted from the 1980s movie of the same title, audiences can still secure their seats at the Rockdale Town Hall.
Transporting audiences back to the bustling corporate world of the 1980s, the production is a riotous celebration of friendship, empowerment, and standing up to the tyrannies of office life, written by Dolly Parton.
Set against a backdrop of catchy tunes and witty lyrics, the show follows the hilarious misadventures of three unlikely heroines as they navigate the challenges of workplace sexism with humour, heart, and a touch of rebellion.
It's led by a talented cast of local performers including Michele Lansdown, Jordan Berry, Isabella Rodrigues and Rod Herbert.
Rockale Musical Society President Carina Herbert hopes to attract more audiences.
"We really need the community to come out and support our productions," she said. "Since COVID-19, we have seen a decline in audience numbers, which is a real shame. Community theatre plays a vital role in enriching the cultural fabric of our society, providing a platform for local talent to shine and fostering a sense of community spirit."
As one of the oldest musical societies in the nation, the organisation relies on the support of its patrons to continue its mission of bringing the magic of theatre to audiences of all ages.
"As a non-profit group, we strive to keep ticket prices accessible to all," Mrs Herbert said. "But without the support of our community, we may be forced to reconsider the scope of our seasons."
Tickets are $38.50.
There is a performance on Friday night May 10 at 7.30pm and Saturday May 11 at 2pm and at 8pm.
To book call 1300 190 383 or here.
