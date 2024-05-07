Business pain: Nina's Chocolates closes second store within weeks

Nina's Chocolates at Engadine is closing - just a few weeks after the Cronulla store shut its doors for the last time.
The business will consolidate operations at its original store at Gymea, which has been operating for 30 years.
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Nina's management said the Engadine store would close on May 25.
"We have made the hard decision to close our gem of a store in Engadine," the post said.
"It has been a wonderful 4 years there, with so many happy customers.
"This choice was made to prioritise the jobs of our local team, and to allow us to continue delighting all of our customers with the service Nina's is famous for.
"Thank you to all who have visited our Engadine for your support, and we look forward to seeing you at Gymea for many years to come".
The Cronulla store, which opened before Mother's Day in 2023, closed after Easter Saturday this year.
