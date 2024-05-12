Saints Izzy awarded for jumps

The 2024 Nick Winter Memorial Award for an Aspiring Triple Jumper is Izzy Louison-Roe from the St George Athletics Club .
Izzy, 16, was second in the NSW open triple jump, second in the Australian U20 event and 1st in the U18 title. She won six medals at the recent Australian Championships and has been named in the Australian team for the upcoming World U20 Championships.
The award recognises Nick Winter -NSW's first Olympic gold medallist in 1924 who was injured in WWI .
