Tammin Lampret in Aus Oceania team

Australia will look to assert its authority as the premier athletics country in the region, when a contingent of 217 of the country's established and emerging stars descend upon Suva, Fiji for one of the most important opportunities on the calendar - the 2024 Oceania Athletics Championships.
Joining her sister Jasynta who has previously represented the country, Endeavour Sports High School's year 11 student Tammin Lampret has been selected to represent Australia in the 100m hurdles at the Oceania Games in June 2024.
Lampret won gold in the u17 100m hurdles at the Australian Athletics Championships in Adelaide and bronze in the 200m. She is also the current Australian All Schools U16 90m hurdles and NSW champion.
Taking place from June 1-8, the Oceania Athletics Championships will welcome a host of the nation's 2024 Olympic hopefuls
Rated by World Athletics above Continental Tour Gold Level meetings and equal to the European Championships, the Oceania Area Championships offer significant world ranking points which prove crucial in qualifying for the Olympic Games and World Athletics Championships, while also offering a world-class competition opportunity for athletes competing in the junior and Para ranks.
Illawong's Olympian and male sprint star Rohan Browning has been chosen to compete in the Open 100m event and former Endeavour Sports High student Tomysha Clark has also been selected for the long jump.
