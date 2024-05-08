An entertainer's delight in Lugarno

House of the Week
Bed 5 | Bath 2 | Car 2
If you love to entertain family and friends then this spacious residence is a must-see.
Set in a prime cul-de-sac address, the dual level brick home offers a contemporary lifestyle with a sun drenched easy care backyard including an in-ground swimming pool and covered entertaining zone.
Sales agent Michelle Read from Belle Property St George Penshurst said the five-bedroom home is suitable for large families.
"It also offers dual living possibilities with a separate entrance to the second floor - ideal for in-law accommodation," Michelle said.
The updated haven features a sizeable open lounge and dining area plus an upstairs family room.
There are two family bathrooms, the main delivering a separate bathtub and shower.
Cook up a storm in the large timber kitchen appointed with new 900mm oven and cooktop.
Completing the property are polished timber floorboards, air-conditioning plus solar panels, a drive through single garage and a single carport.
"The property is only a walk from local schools, Lugarno Shopping Village, eateries, Evatt Memorial Park and transport," Michelle said. "Hurstville Golf Course and Riverwood Plaza are also just moments away."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.