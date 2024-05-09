St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Education
Education

Building confident pathways

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated May 9 2024 - 12:17pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bexley Public School student Queeness Gutierrez is taking part in a NSW mentoring program. Picture supplied
Bexley Public School student Queeness Gutierrez is taking part in a NSW mentoring program. Picture supplied

She is only 10 but this Bexley Public School student is already eyeing a career.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.