Building confident pathways

She is only 10 but this Bexley Public School student is already eyeing a career.
Queeness Gutierrez is being described as an upcoming innovator, who was chosen to be part of a mentoring program that aims to empower girls.
She is participating in an initiative with global construction giant Multiplex and LEGO Australia, which launched Unstoppable Academy, a program that hopes to connect the next generation of female leaders in creative industries.
Data shows that 13 per cent of the NSW construction and building industry workers are female. The NSW Government's Women in Construction report highlights the need for practical exposure to attract more women into the sector.
Queeness will be guided by Multiplex Design Manager Natalie Haydon, and the student will have the chance to go on site tours, observe creative and sustainable designs of architectural buildings and participate in a LEGO building challenge.
This program is an extension of the Jump Start Juniors Multiplex and LEGO Australia Schools program, an initiative that started in 2023 in NSW primary schools. Following a successful pilot, the 2024 Schools Program will roll out to more than 1500 students at 28 primary schools located near active Multiplex projects in NSW, with a plan to expand nationally in 2025.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.