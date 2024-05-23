St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Schools

Schools unite to leave lasting project legacies

EK
By Eva Kolimar
May 23 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Chris Lane

The ninth annual Sutherland Shire schools' leadership gathering was once again a successful unity of ideas.

Create a free account to read this article

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.