Schools unite to leave lasting project legacies

The ninth annual Sutherland Shire schools' leadership gathering was once again a successful unity of ideas.
Students gathered to brainstorm projects that they would like to implement at their schools, in Leadership by the Bay 2024.
It's headed up by Woolooware High School, which launched the event almost a decade ago so students could learn not only from teachers, but each other.
The initiative crossed school boundary borders, bringing together primary and high schools in the forum-like discussion - but it's done in an engaging way.
Leadership by the Bay is a passion project of Woolooware High's Deputy Principal, Mark Mitchell, who alongside Principal Mardi Benson, dedicate their time to supporting the thriving event.
It worked like this - about 160 student leaders from 16 shire primary and high schools turned up at Sharks Kareela. In teams, they plan and implement a positive cultural change initiative in their school. It's about how to create influence, not assert power.
There to mentor students, were older students from Woolooware, Kirrawee and Cronulla high schools.
They brainstorm and share ideas - what issues concern each school, and discuss what being a good leader means. Students talk about how they can each, as a student body, engage their community, and how they can judge the effectiveness of their individual projects.
One of the projects is a lunchtime mentoring program, where student leaders lead active and passive games to engage children who don't have anyone to play with or who are bored. Another, a 'waste free Tuesday' - an environmental campaign and waste audit that aims to educate children and families about being more mindful of the lunchbox packaging. Other ideas students plan to action, improving play areas, upgrading bubblers and toilets, creating a vegetable garden, and driving respectful relationships.
Year 6 leaders were given the brief of making the most of their final six months of primary school and leave a lasting legacy that will make improve the school experience for those that would follow them. Their creative ideas will culminate in the Leader by the Bay presentation day on November 26.
Guest speakers included Cronulla MP Mark Speakman and Cronulla Sharks NRLW player and Olympic gold medallist Emma Tonegato.
