Schools unite to leave lasting project legacies

One of the projects is a lunchtime mentoring program, where student leaders lead active and passive games to engage children who don't have anyone to play with or who are bored. Another, a 'waste free Tuesday' - an environmental campaign and waste audit that aims to educate children and families about being more mindful of the lunchbox packaging. Other ideas students plan to action, improving play areas, upgrading bubblers and toilets, creating a vegetable garden, and driving respectful relationships.

