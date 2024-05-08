Menai Marketplace cafe, which closed suddenly, to reopen

The Menai Marketplace cafe, which shocked the local community when it closed without warning, will reopen tomorrow with a new name but familiar faces.
Vijay Dookhooah, who with his business partner opened Cafe Vostro in 2011 and stayed on as manager after they sold the business, has taken over the lease and will operate the cafe with the same staff.
He has renamed it VJ's, and the old signage has been removed.
Mr Dookhooah said he and the staff were "heartbroken" and as shocked as anyone when the owners walked out, leaving machines running and food in cabinets.
He said the community response had been so great, he had decided to reopen it and start over again.
"I will manage it and bring the whole crew back," he said.
"The community has given so much support... this is one big family."
Mr Dookhooah, who is Mauritian born, has placed a sign on the counter saying, "Welcome Chez VJ's". Chez is French for "Your place".
"My mate and I came here in 2022 after running a place in the city," said Mr Dookhooah, who has worked in hospitality in various parts of the world.
"When he decided to move to Queensland to see a new part of Australia, we sold the business, but I stayed on as the manager."
