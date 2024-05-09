'Hugged by the community': thousands raised for a best friend in need

Australia has thrown its support behind two Yowie Bay Public School best friends, whose journey has resulted in the donation of more than $190,000 for ovarian cancer research.
Chloe McKenzie-Matterson launched a mission to raise money in honour of Tirion Wilkinson, who has stage 4 ovarian cancer. After shaving her head on World Ovarian Cancer Day, Chloe got the attention of the entire nation.
"We never could have imagined how far this could go and how many people we could reach," Chloe said. "This was always an easy decision - to support my best friend in a way I knew I could. This has shown that anything is possible, even by two 11 year-olds.
"We believe even on the darkest days, thinking of what we've done, will make the good days even better. We thank everyone for their generosity. We have felt hugged by the community.
"We were notified by the Ovarian Cancer Council that this is the single largest donation by young people in its history and we're so proud that from a tiny idea this wonderful result has occurred."
People wrote messages of support for the girls, describing them as "inspiring role models".
One supporter said his 13-year-old daughter was so moved by their story, she donated all her pocket money.
"I'm 80 years old and when I read your story I thought I should be the one dealing with this not you," another supporter said.
"You girls are the true definition of love, support and loyalty...two of the most amazing ladies I have heard about all year."
Staff from Our Lady of Mercy Catholic College, which donated more than $2000, said they stood proud with the girls, who will attend the high school in 2025.
Family, friends, strangers and business owners all donated to the cause. Yowie Bay Public School P&C also contributed all proceeds from its Mother's Day stall.
