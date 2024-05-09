St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Our People

'Hugged by the community': thousands raised for a best friend in need

By Eva Kolimar
Updated May 9 2024 - 8:36pm, first published 4:00pm
Yowie Bay Public School Year 6 students and best friends Chloe McKenzie-Matterson and Tirion Wilkinson. Chloe shaved her head in support of Tirion, who is battling stage 4 cancer. With the support of not only her community but Australia, Chloe raised more than $190,000. Picture by Chris Lane
Australia has thrown its support behind two Yowie Bay Public School best friends, whose journey has resulted in the donation of more than $190,000 for ovarian cancer research.

EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

