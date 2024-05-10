Shire fundraiser to protect children

After an extended break, a major fundraiser is returning to Sutherland Shire in 2024.
An event for The Child Protection Foundation is being hosted by Doltone House, Sylvania Waters, on May 24.
It's a registered charity that was established by a husband and wife team, who launched it in 2007 in dedication of raising awareness of child abuse.
This year marks the 10 year anniversary of the gala, but there hasn't been an event every year.
Bruce and Kerry Fozzard first launched the annual Black Tie Masquerade Ball - a gala that is supported by community representatives, politicians, parents, volunteers, business owners and entertainers.
In previous years the foundation's mission has been endorsed by official messages of support from three former Prime Ministers including Tony Abbott, Malcolm Turnbull and Julia Gillard, and Scott Morrison delivered a keynote speech at a former event.
But it's been several years since the gala was able to be held because of COVID-19.
Mr Fozzard says the foundation is one of the unsung charity minnows struggling to keep up the fight against child abuse in tough economic times, but remains passionate about keeping up the cause of the fundraiser.
"If child abuse was an illness, we would not be struggling so hard to raise money," he said. "Funding for illnesses, be it cancer, heart disease or kidney disease, flows in, justifiably so, but the pipeline shuts off for child abuse - the most taboo subject in our society.
"Be it sexual, physical or mental abuse, it does not matter. Child abuse causes appalling damage. It is the hardest subject to have a conversation about and even harder to raise funds for, to stop children becoming victims and to educate the whole community about its evils.
"There is so much work to be done by all levels of society, especially those politicians who have the power to do more than offer platitudes instead of coming to grips with the realities of this insidious crime."
The Child Protection Foundation states that there are more than 159,000 active cases of reported child abuse in Australia - emotional (59 per cent), neglect (17 per cent), physical (15 per cent) and sexual (nine per cent).
"These numbers are horrific, and the Foundation is especially focused on the eradication of sexual and physical abuse," Mr Fozzard said.
It's also an issue close to the former Alfords Point residents who live in Revesby Heights. "It's a personal issue within our family," Mr Fozzard said.
"We found there was very little support, very few resources and we wanted to do something about that - to increase education in the community that this is completely unacceptable.
"We had our last gala in 2019 but had to cancel since - we've had three false starts and this year it's finally happening."
The event is on from 7pm. Tickets are $135. The sponsor for this year's event is PIRTEK Peakhurst, whose owner, Dimitri Vassiliadis, has been a dedicated supporter of the Foundation since its inception.
Support is available. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; Mensline 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800-RESPECT 1800 737 732.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.