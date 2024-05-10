St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Events

Shire fundraiser to protect children

EK
By Eva Kolimar
Updated May 10 2024 - 10:36am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictured is former event supporter Rick Grossman from Hoodoo Gurus at the 2019 Child Protection Foundation Black Tie Masquerade Ball with Bruce and Kerry Fozzard, who established the charity. The event returns in 2024. Picture supplied
Pictured is former event supporter Rick Grossman from Hoodoo Gurus at the 2019 Child Protection Foundation Black Tie Masquerade Ball with Bruce and Kerry Fozzard, who established the charity. The event returns in 2024. Picture supplied

After an extended break, a major fundraiser is returning to Sutherland Shire in 2024.

Create a free account to read this article

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EK

Eva Kolimar

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering education, health and general community news. Email: ekolimar@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.