St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Promised new hall at Sutherland Public School may not hold all the kids

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated May 10 2024 - 6:48am, first published 6:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Election promise in February 2023: Maryanne Stuart (front left), Prue Car and Mark Buttigieg MLC with Sutherland Public School parents (rear from left) Meryl Goddard and daughter Sophie, Natalie Simonian, Mark Goddard and Natt Davis. Picture by Chris Lane
Election promise in February 2023: Maryanne Stuart (front left), Prue Car and Mark Buttigieg MLC with Sutherland Public School parents (rear from left) Meryl Goddard and daughter Sophie, Natalie Simonian, Mark Goddard and Natt Davis. Picture by Chris Lane

Parents fear a Labor Party election promise to build a new multi-purpose hall at Sutherland Public School that would allow "whole-of-school assemblies" will be broken.

Create a free account to read this article

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Trembath

Murray Trembath

Journalist

St George and Sutherland Shire Leader reporter covering politics, urban affairs, council, development and general community news. Email: mtrembath@theleader.com.au

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.