A little care for pets without homes

A new report featuring the latest national volunteering data reveals that formal volunteering has gradually declined in the past, and is still highest among people aged 40-54 years. Demand for volunteers in sectors traditionally supported by unpaid workers has increased by the ongoing impacts of the cost-of-living crisis, with Australians finding it difficult to prioritise volunteering, or to afford the costs that can be associated with volunteering, including transport or fuel. But challenges faced by the volunteering sector in recent years have also created new opportunities for people to participate and contribute to change.

