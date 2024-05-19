A little care for pets without homes

In celebration of National Volunteer Week (20-26 May), it is appropriate to shine a light of recognition on one of the volunteers who contributes her spare time to helping some of the community's smallest residents.
Kogarah resident Lumi works as a nurse, and has a natural passion for helping not only people, but four-legged pets. She is a volunteer at the Sydney Dogs and Cats Home, and believes every animal deserves a chance to be loved and feel safe. Volunteering in the adoption room' Lumi provides enrichment for cats and kittens, and takes dogs for a walk.
A new report featuring the latest national volunteering data reveals that formal volunteering has gradually declined in the past, and is still highest among people aged 40-54 years. Demand for volunteers in sectors traditionally supported by unpaid workers has increased by the ongoing impacts of the cost-of-living crisis, with Australians finding it difficult to prioritise volunteering, or to afford the costs that can be associated with volunteering, including transport or fuel. But challenges faced by the volunteering sector in recent years have also created new opportunities for people to participate and contribute to change.
