John Minns farewelled by family, friends and dignitaries at packed St Declan's

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
Updated May 10 2024 - 2:44pm, first published 2:19pm
Premier Chris Minns, his uncle Father Denis Minns and mother Cara at St Declan's Penshurst. Picture by John Veage
Premier Chris Minns, his uncle Father Denis Minns and mother Cara at St Declan's Penshurst. Picture by John Veage

Family, friends and dignitaries farewelled John Minns at a packed St Declan's Catholic Church, Penshurst on Friday.

