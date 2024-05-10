Community to have their say on proposed new shire library hours

Councillors have given the green light for proposed new hours for Sutherland Shire libraries to be placed on public exhibition.
The community will have 28 days to view the proposals and provide feedback.
A further report will be provided to the council with feedback received during the exhibition before a final decision.
It is intended the changes will apply at the start of 2025.
Under the proposals, six libraries will have their opening hours reduced to help accommodate the integration of a new $10 million library, technology and community hub in South Village, Kirrawee.
Proposed weekly opening hours, with existing hours in brackets, are: Sutherland 72 (73), Caringbah 46 (50.5), Cronulla 50 (53.5), Engadine 46 (49.5), Miranda 46 (45.5), Menai 46 (49.5), Sylvania 22 (20.5), Bundeena 13 (14) and Kirrawee 40 (plus out of hours access).
It is recommended Caringbah, Cronulla, Engadine, Menai, Miranda and Sylvania branches open on weekdays at 9am, instead of 9.30am, but close at 5pm on four days and 8pm on the fifth. Present closing times vary between 5pm to 8pm.
"This model standardises closing times across all branches, with 27 hours able to be reallocated to Kirrawee Library," the report said.
A change is recommended for Sunday hours at the central library at Sutherland which at present are 11am - 5pm.
"Visitation is lowest during the first and last hour of opening," the report said. "The proposed opening hours are 11am to 4 pm to align with the recommended staffed opening hours for Kirrawee."
The operating model for the Kirrawee library, which is scheduled to open in early 2025, has yet to be decided.
Before the HSC, it is proposed the Kirrawee hub will provide extra study and workspace, and Cronulla Library will have extended hours to 8pm on three nights.
Bundeena, a shared-use library operated with the Department of Education, would reallocate two hours from evenings to 12pm-2pm on Saturdays.
