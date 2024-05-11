Weekly Wrap: Real estate and rugby league prove a winning formula

Hello readers,
News that an old house on the Esplanade at Cronulla is expected to sell for about $8 million had readers clicking on the Leader's website this week. The house has been owned for the last 25 years by former Sharks and Dragons rugby league star Jason Stevens and his wife Beck. Stevens purchased the property in May 1999 for $1.22 million.
Retirement didn't stick for Suzannah Taylor who rediscovered her love of sewing after her working career, leading her to open a new business. Suzannah's Sewing Shop, which opened on Old Princes Highway, Sutherland near the railway bridge six months ago, is attracting lots of happy sewers at a time when the shire has lost most businesses providing for home sewing.
Eva Kolimar shared alarming details about a growth in the prevalence and cost of eating disorders in Australia. Waratah Private Hospital Hurstville's Professor Phillipa Hay shed light on the new data.
Finally, if you've opened this email on Sunday, happy Mother's Day to all the mums out there! Here's a gallery of pics from the Mother's Day breakfast at Hurstville Public School.
