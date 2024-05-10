In the field

The newest exhibition at the Broadhurst Gallery at Hazelhurst Arts Centre is the result of a weeklong excursion by a group of artists to Fowlers Gap in North West NSW.
Its a group exhibition of plein air painting and the subsequent works made by a group of women artists from NSW,SA and VIC led by Nicole Kelly and Ashley Frost in the spring of 2022.
The artists are Rebecca Neill, Jasmin Vrachas, Emily Heath, Lynn Haurer, Karen McDonald, Louise England, Jan Finlayson, Justine Siedle, Katrina Logan, Suzie Riley and Jan Brown.
Plein air painting is about leaving the four walls of your studio behind and experiencing painting and drawing in the outside landscape.
Fowlers Gap is a UNSW Arid Research Station in northwest NSW and the works really document the beauty and colour of the dry arid zone landscape after sustained winter rains.
Fowlers Gap is the only research station in the arid zone of NSW. Located 112 kilometres north of Broken Hill, the 39,000-hectare property was established in 1966 and has been extensively used by researchers from UNSW and other institutions in Australia and overseas.
