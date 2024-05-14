Women's refuges in Shire and St George can't keep up with soaring DV demand

Vinnies was able to assist nearly 500 women and children fleeing domestic violence in Sutherland Shire and St George last year, but is still unable to meet the soaring demand.
In the last 10 months, 92 requests could not be met.
Women who are accommodated in refuges are staying twice as long, because of the rental housing crisis and other issues.
St Vincent de Paul Society (Vinnies) is also seeing an increase in the number of women fleeing domestic violence who are either heavily pregnant or have just given birth.
Vinnies operates two refuges in the shire and one in St George, providing a total of 20 self-contained rooms, catering for a range of clients from single women to families of five.
Some women are also accommodated in hotels when the risk is high, and there are 23 homes available in the community for up to 18 months.
"We are always full," said Liza Barlow, Manager, Homelessness and Housing Services St George and Sutherland.
"Unfortunately, a lot of services, such as Kingsway Community Care, The Family Co, along with our hospitals, reach out for accommodation which we can't provide."
Ms Barlow said the demand had increased in the last few years. "We think that's partly due to the issue receiving more publicity and there being more awareness among women that they don't have to stay in an abusive relationship.
"People we assist are staying longer because exit options are more restricted.
"There is a significant shortage in both rental availability and social housing, and a government subsidy that helps women relocate hasn't kept pace with inflation.
"One of the things we are seeing at the moment is that the number of women who are heavily pregnant or who have just got a new bub is higher than normal.
"Statistics show that pregnancy is quite a risky time for different reasons, including a mother giving more attention to the baby than partner, and a lack of sleep ."
Ms Barlow said it could be a difficult decision for some women to seek to move to a refuge. "They are leaving their home, their community and they are also leaving a relationship, bringing their self-esteem to an all-time low," she said.
Ms Barlow said "a good majority of clients" went on to establish new homes after leaving the refuge - 'we can work with them for up to two years," she said.
Ms Barlow said women whose ex-partners found out where they were staying were moved immediately, sometimes to hotels in an emergency and to other regions for their protection.
Her personal opinion is that there should be changes to bail laws, with increased monitoring through ankle bracelets.
"It's often said that an AVO is just a piece of paper. We see that every day."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.