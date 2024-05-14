St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Women's refuges in Shire and St George can't keep up with soaring DV demand

Murray Trembath
By Murray Trembath
May 14 2024 - 10:00am
Liza Barlow in a refuge unit about to be occupied. Picture by John Veage
Vinnies was able to assist nearly 500 women and children fleeing domestic violence in Sutherland Shire and St George last year, but is still unable to meet the soaring demand.

