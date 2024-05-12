Gofers returns to third games

Having been just selected for her third Olympic Games, it was a special opening water polo test match at Sutherland pool for Dolls Points Keesja Gofers who was also celebrating Mother's Day.
Gofers will return for her third Games with a new supporter, a one-year-old daughter Teleri.
The Ord Minnett Aussie Stingers took out the first of three test matches against China, as they continue to prepare for the Paris Olympic Games, winning 14-8.
Water Polo Australia also announced she will be the second-year recipient of the Professional Development Scholarship program.
Gofers will use the scholarship to help support her studies of a Masters of Teaching.
"I'm so grateful to receive this scholarship - it is really important to me to have career goals alongside my water polo goals," Gofers said.
" It has been logistically challenging to juggle raising our daughter Teleri, coming back to the Aussie Stingers and my uni degree.
"This scholarship elevates the financial stress so I can focus on more important things," she said.
The 13-strong Aussie Stingers women's water polo team for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games was announced last week at the Dawn Fraser Baths in Sydney.
Captain Zoe Arancini and Gofers will compete at their third Games, Abby Andrews, Elle Armit, Bronte Halligan, Tilly Kearns and Gabi Palm all return for their second, while Alice Williams, Sienna Hearn, Sienna Green, Genevieve Longman, Danijela Jackovich and Charlize Andrews all make their Olympic debut.
Coached by Olympic bronze medallist Bec Rippon, the Stingers have a string of recent top-5 global finishes, including fifth at Tokyo 2020 and fourth at last year's Worlds.
Head Coach Bec Rippon congratulated the athletes on their selection.
"I'm really proud of the team that has been selected - they've worked really hard to get to this point, and we're excited to see what this team can bring in Paris."
