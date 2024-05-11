21 koalas detected in Lucas Heights bushland area by drone thermal imagery

Twenty-one koalas were detected during a six-hour survey of a bushland area at Lucas Heights using drone thermal imagery, an environmental group has reported.
Landcare Australia is partnering with Queensland University of Technology (QUT) on a project, known as WildSeek, to provide detailed information about koala populations in various areas.
The survey was conducted on November 2, 2023, from 2am-8am in 105 hectares of the Lucas Heights Conservation Area, north of Little Forest Road and east of Heathcote Road.
Sutherland Shire Council, which owned the land, gave permission.
Landcare Australia said established QUT drone methodology was used.
"The data was then sent to the QUT Artificial Intelligence Conservation Hub for analysis and identification of individual koalas within the search area," a statement said.
"A total of 21 koalas were detected. An additional 11 koalas were detected at two sites, however these were considered 'tentative' and not included in the final tota as GPS errors during field data collection meant QUT's AI identification was unable to provide certainly they were not duplicate koala detections."
Sutherland Shire Environment Centre spokesperson Catherine Reynolds said only a few koalas had previously been recorded in the Lucas Heights State Conservation Area, although it was a suspected important koala corridor.
"It's exciting to have so many new koalas found all at once, in a survey that took place in just a few hours one night," she said.
"Having a more accurate estimate of numbers would be a big step forward, and help us understand more about what is needed to protect our local population.
"These drone surveys are very sophisticated, quick and effective.
"The pilots fly the drones over the canopy, and the drones have thermal cameras that detect the body heat of animals in the trees and on the ground.
"An AI program developed by QUT is trained to match the shape of these heat signals to koalas."
Dr Reynolds said the results also raised the question of whether were more koalas in other parts of the shire that were not yet known.
"Current estimates suggest there are at least 170-200 koalas across the Sutherland Shire local government area," she said.
Dr Reynolds said the state government had classified Sutherland Shire as an Area of Regional Koala Significance, and Sutherland was mentioned in the NSW Koala Strategy as an area requiring immediate investment.
However koalas in the Sutherland local government area were not yet protected by a Koala SEPP, she said.
"Sutherland Shire Council has established a Steering Committee to provide strategic direction on koala conservation, but until Sutherland LGA is incorporated in the NSW State Government Koala SEPP council's Koala Management Plan cannot be enforced.
"As there is no Sutherland Shire Koala SEPP, Sutherland Council is also unable to apply for state government grants to protect the species."
Dr Reynolds asked people to write in to the government Koala Strategy Review, asking for better protection for the local population.
The submission period has been extended to May 24.
To make a submission: https://www.environment.nsw.gov.au/topics/animals-and-plants/threatened-species/ programs-legislation-and-framework/nsw-koala-strategy/reviewing-the-nsw-koala-strategy
