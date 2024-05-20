Photos | Council inaction on Woronora River and Forbes Creek shameful, says resident

Further to Carla Perry's letter (May 1) on Oyster Creek - "Fish, eels, birds gone as creek dries up", I would like to bring to your attention the same problem being faced in Forbes Creek and Woronora River Woronora.
Our family has lived near the Woronora River for over 100 years.
The significant deterioration of the river and Forbes Creek, due largely to council's inaction, is shameful.
Council has not maintained the river nor the creek (bed, stream and banks) and has allowed the health of both to deteriorate to the point that the resultant rising river bed adversely impacts on the flooding of adjacent residential homes.
The bed of both the creek and the river have now been raised so dramatically from the silt build up and overland flooding, that there are numerous places where you can walk across the creek and those residents along the river who only have water access to their homes struggle to get home at low tide.
This also creates serious problems for emergency services access at low tide.
Sutherland Shire Council recently advised that council officers are reviewing all feedback/suggestions received in relation to their Asset Management Policy Review.
Perhaps council is deliberately allowing these waterways to silt up so that eventually there will be no waterway asset to manage.
Michele Trinity, Woronora
A spokesperson for Sutherland Shire Council provided the following response to letters received by the Leader regarding the health of the Woronora River, Oyster Creek and Forbes Creek:
Sutherland Shire Council is currently finalising its Woronora River Dredging Management Plan, which will provide a road map for future dredging works to be conducted throughout our local river system.
Council has extensively surveyed local waterways to inform the development of this management plan, with the draft document to be put before council in coming months before going on public exhibition for local residents input into the final plan.
As dredging works in our local waterways are reliant on state government funding, this plan will be instrumental in enabling council to secure the funding necessary to conduct the program of dredging works.
Council monitors the river bed levels in our local river system and will conduct smaller scale dredging works to maintain sufficient depth around boat ramps and other access points used by recreational boaters, emergency services and council operated watercraft.
Feedback from local residents can play an important role in determining areas of greatest need for smaller scale dredging works, with council extending thanks to those residents who have kept our staff well informed of areas of specific need across Sutherland Shire's extensive waterways network.
