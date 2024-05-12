St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Young Dragons just fall to Rabbitohs

John Veage
By John Veage
May 13 2024 - 7:04am
The Red V Jersey Flegg team went close to taking a draw in the second game of the triple header against Souths at Netstrata Jubilee on Saturday with a penalty shot on the siren bouncing off the post. Picture John Veage
The Red V Jersey Flegg team went close to taking a draw in the second game of the triple header against Souths at Netstrata Jubilee on Saturday with a penalty shot on the siren bouncing off the post. Picture John Veage

Two points is all that separated the young Dragons and Rabbitohs as the siren sounded at Netstrata Jubilee with the visitors nabbing an 18-16 Jersey Flegg win in the second game of Saturday's triple-header.

