Young Dragons just fall to Rabbitohs

Two points is all that separated the young Dragons and Rabbitohs as the siren sounded at Netstrata Jubilee with the visitors nabbing an 18-16 Jersey Flegg win in the second game of Saturday's triple-header.
In wet conditions, the Dragons had an opportunity to tie it up after the siren via a 40-metre penalty goal only for the wind to bounce it off the upright - leaving the u21 Rabbitohs to celebrate and the Dragons to commiserate what could have been a great comeback.
It was even after ten minutes with both teams crossing the try line but the visitors took the lead going into half time break.
The Red V managed to hit back through Ashton Ward who was on the end of a ricocheting King-Togia punt with the halfback converting his own try to lock things up at a dozen all but the Rabbitohs wrestled the lead back.
A penalty from just inside the 40-metre line on the stroke of full-time gave the Dragons an opportunity to salvage an unlikely draw only for Ward's conversion to cannon off the left upright and into Rabbitoh arms.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.