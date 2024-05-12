Rockdale's challenge

Rockdale Ilinden continued its claims to challenge for the 2024 National Premier Leagues Men's NSW title with a 3-1 victory over Sydney FC at the Ilinden Sports Centre on Mothers Day.
Ilinden took the early lead thanks to their main man Alec Urosevski before Sydney levelled from the spot just before the break.
Urosevski added his second and the 15th for the year from the penalty spot himself in the second half before team mate Giorgio Speranza finished off the scoring in Rockdale's 3-1 win.
Alec Urosevski leads the Golden Boot tally with 15 goals this season - an accolade he won in 2023 along with the Player of the Year plaudits- over Western Sydney's Nathanael Blair (WSW) who has scored 13.
Sydney FC coach Jimmy Van Weeren was able to field one of the strongest side's he's had this year whilst Ilinden were without Bai Antoniou who was serving his third of a four match suspension but the club did welcome back Lachie Constable to their ranks.
Prior to kick-off the club presented fan favourite Alec Urosevski with a trophy for becoming the club's all-time leading scorer, an award he was given by former record holder Spase Najdovski - a well deserved award.
Rockdale Ilinden coach Paul Dee praised his side for standing up collecting another three points for the year against a tough opponent stacked with quality.
"That was a good test for us today.
"Particularly as they managed to field several players who must be in contention for the club's senior A-League side.
"Our boys stood up to the challenge well and we controlled the game for the majority perhaps letting up a little after the third goal, but we deserved the win.
Our boys stood up to the challenge well and we controlled the game for the majority- Coach Paul Dee
"Sydney FC are a good side, but we managed the game minutes across our squad - maybe the intensity dropped off a little but overall, the boys executed what we wanted to do so we're very happy with the result."
In other games the Sutherland Sharks picked up a valuable 1-1 draw away to an in-form St George City.
The home side drew first blood when Louis Khoury found the bottom left corner against his old club.
The Sharks responded with an excellent low cross from Max Green finding Mathew Jackson, who poked it in from close range, which drew the game.
The Central Coast and St George FC away game was postponed.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.