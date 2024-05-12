St George & Sutherland Shire Leadersport
St George & Sutherland Shire Leader's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Rockdale's challenge

John Veage
By John Veage
May 13 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rockdale Ilinden with a game in hand sit just behind the Western Sydney Wanderers and Aipia on the NPL Mens NSW competition ladder, Picture John Veage
Rockdale Ilinden with a game in hand sit just behind the Western Sydney Wanderers and Aipia on the NPL Mens NSW competition ladder, Picture John Veage

Rockdale Ilinden continued its claims to challenge for the 2024 National Premier Leagues Men's NSW title with a 3-1 victory over Sydney FC at the Ilinden Sports Centre on Mothers Day.

Create a free account to read this article

or signup to continue reading

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Veage

John Veage

Photographer/Journalist

Thirty five year photographer for Fairfax -former NSW Chief Photographer for FCN and now Photo Journalist for the St George and Sutherland Shire Leader in southern Sydney.Official photographer for Cycling Australia (20 years) Official photographer for Surf Life Saving Australia (30 years) Founding Life Member of Cronulla Boardriders Club and Life Member of Surfing Sutherland Shire among other things.

Get the latest St George news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.