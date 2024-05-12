Shire history talk: Woronora - playground of the working man

Sutherland Shire Historical Society archivist Carol McDonald will give a talk, 'Woronora - playground of the working man' at the monthly meeting of the Sutherland Shire Historical Society on Saturday May 18.
Carol will explore the history of Woronora as a fashionable recreational area.
In the early 1900s Woronora was popular for camping, picnics and weekend breaks. The Woronora Weekenders Association held carnivals, gala sports days and balls, with its first held in 1911.
Early subdivisions such as the Woronora River Estate - also known as Shackel's Estate - were advertised in March 1916, and blocks of land on the Deep Water Estate were put on the market the next October.
On 21 December 1907 the St George Call noted that an early resident and member of Sutherland Shire's first council, Bob Cook was building a residence and a hire boat shed to house 20 skiffs.
Eventually a pleasure grounds on the 200-acre reserve adjoining his house was operating. He was one of the active Woronora residents who agitated for a bridge over the Woronora River, and this - the first road bridge in Sutherland Shire - was opened in 1912, giving visitors easier access to this part of the district.
All are welcome to attend this meeting to be held at 1.30 on Saturday 18 May 2024. Sutherland Shire Historical Society meets at Stapleton Centre, 3A Stapleton Avenue Sutherland - just a short walk from Sutherland station.
Make sure you reserve your place by registering at shirehistory@gmail.com.
