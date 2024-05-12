St George & Sutherland Shire Leader
Shire history talk: Woronora - playground of the working man

By Pauline Curby, President of Sutherland Shire Historical Society
An outing on the Woronora River. Picture Sutherland Shire Libraries
Sutherland Shire Historical Society archivist Carol McDonald will give a talk, 'Woronora - playground of the working man' at the monthly meeting of the Sutherland Shire Historical Society on Saturday May 18.

