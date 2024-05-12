Dragons punish Rabbits

The Dragons continued South Sydney's season they want to forget with a 28-14 win at Netstrata Jubilee Oval on Saturday evening- they have now moved to a 5-5 win-loss record and hold 11th spot on the NRL ladder.
It halts a two-game winless run for the Red V ahead of sitting out Brisbane's Magic Round with the bye next weekend.
The home side wasn't dominant but was in control for most of the match as Ben Hunt and Kyle Flanagan killed the visitors with their short kicking behind the line which resulted in two tries.
The middle forwards also stood up and In a 62-minute stint Jack de Belin managed 20 carries for 193 metres, with a late try the icing on the cake.
The weather wasn't the best, but the poor crowd of 7517 that turned up to watch two of the game's biggest Sydney clubs was the second smallest crowd of the NRL season so far.
It shouldn't matter where St George and Souths sit on the ladder - their fans are usually born to support them with the Dragons players fittingly taking to the field flanked by the influential women of their lives in a celebration of Mother's Day.
Dragons coach Shane Flanagan said on the night they finally got it right.
"We have been fighting in patches in the games we have won, and we have fought for long periods of time even in some of the games we have lost- we just haven't been smart enough or one part of the game we haven't executed properly.
"But today we got it right, Ben kicked really well, we competed really hard and won those moments." -
The first 10 matches of Flanagan's tenure have been quite the rollercoaster for the Dragons.
The side has claimed impressive home wins over Manly, Souths and the Warriors but a 60-18 capitulation to the Sydney Roosters on Anzac Day and a 38-0 shut-out from the Dolphins in round two has shown the Flanagan's Dragons remain a work in progress.
The premiership-winning coach reflected on the season to date ahead of the side's first bye, which coincides with Magic Round.
"It's been a pretty tough start, up and down," he said
"The preseason that we had, I think a few of the boys need a bit of a break and need a break from me, I reckon."
Star playmaker Ben Hunt who took control on Saturday, is taking the good with the bad in 2024.
"We've been pretty up and down, we've shown that we can play good footy for periods of time but we just switch off for little periods."
The Dragons need to keep focus for entire matches.
