This baby girl made her mum's day

There was no more waiting for this baby, who was born in the nick of time on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 12.
Baby girl Sloane arrived one week early at St George Hospital, to Sutherland Shire parents Samantha and Andrew.
Sloane was born at 10.21pm - just scraping in to make mum's day a little more special.
"So many people said they had a feeling it was going to be on Mother's Day," Sam said. "But it was a nice surprise and a lovely addition to the day."
Sam started labouring one day earlier, on Saturday, and was planning to take a moment with Andrew to grab a bite to eat before things escalated. But then her waters broke.
"I knew she was coming the next day," she said. "I was going to be quite selfish being 39 weeks pregnant. I said to Andrew 'I'm not going to do anything'. We take turns looking after our son Jude, who is two and a half, and my husband said is it OK if he has a sleep-in on Saturday, and I'll have a sleep-in on Sunday."
Sloane weighed 3.09 kg at birth. "She was quite little, but she's feeding well," Sam said. "She was born very chilled, she wasn't even crying. She's a really happy baby and I had my amazing doula, Grace Bartlett, with me."
Sloane's middle name, Norma, honours Andrew's grandmother, who turns 100 this year.
