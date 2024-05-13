Third time lucky for mum, with baby born on Mother's Day

Mother's Day was a little more special - and surprising, for this mum.
Krista Kostrevski of Sylvania welcomed her third child - a girl, at Sutherland Hospital on Sunday, May 12.
Her baby daughter, who is yet to be named, arrived three days late.
"I did not think she would arrive on the 12th, Krista said. "They always told me that on the original dating scan, we were tracking six days earlier. I always had in my mind it would be week before due date, being the third one. I had not idea she would go full term. But it's special."
Her baby was born at 1.35am, and was the first to be born on Mother's Day at Sutherland Hospital.
"My niece predicted a Mother's Day baby," Krista said. "She came out quite alert, eyes wide open, sticky-beaking around everywhere.
"I was anxious, even though it's not the first time I've done this. I thought 'oh my God I'm back here again.'
The baby girl weighed 4.2 kg at birth and has quite a bit of dark hair. "I don't make little or bald babies," Krista said.
Although she didn't get the most relaxing start to the day, the new mum enjoyed a well deserved caffeine hit shortly after bub's grand entrance into the world.
"I've had about three hours of broken sleep since Friday night," Krista said. "My sister-in-law brought me a coffee this morning which was very appreciated."
Now the next job is to give her latest addition to the family, a name. "We are still undecided," Krista said. "I've got two boys who are 7 and 3 and they were not named for a few days. I'm still looking at her. We've got name in mind - Anya Lucija, but I feel we have to sit on it for a couple of days."
