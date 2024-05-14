A generous family oasis

HOUSE OF THE WEEK
8 BEDS | 5 BATHS | 4 CARS
If you are looking for a large home, this one is perfect for multi-generational families and offers exceptional home-plus-income potential in a prime location.
This substantial double-brick family home has eight bedrooms and five bathrooms across two spacious levels.
There is also potential for separate residences with private entrances.
The listing agent said Theo Law, this home would suit large families or investors after strong cash flow.
"This is ideal for large or multi-generational family living or home-plus-income setups," he said.
"The home is on a quiet street on the desirable eastern side of Rockdale and is a short stroll from the upgraded Rockdale Park."
The tastefully renovated upper level has floorboards, downlights, a beautiful contemporary kitchen, and stylish bathrooms.
On the lower level, there is plenty of potential. You could build a granny flat (STCA) to the back or renovate to your liking.
There is a sunny northwest-facing lawn, a balcony, and a large entertainment terrace for exceptional outdoor living.
The double garage with internal access offers plenty of storage space, and there is also driveway parking for convenience.
The location is also a major plus point.
Public transport, cafes, shops, schools, and parks are just a short walk away. It's 650m from Rockdale Park and 900m from Rockdale Train Station.
In close range are the most stunning beaches, under 2km away.
From here, commuting to Sydney's CBD is easy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.